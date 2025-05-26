"They are not looking like a team that can progress" - Aakash Chopra on GT after IPL 2025 loss vs CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Gujarat Titans (GT) are not looking like a team that can reach the IPL 2025 final. He noted that Shubman Gill and company don't seem as formidable as they were earlier in the tournament.

GT suffered an 83-run loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final IPL 2025 league game in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. They allowed the visitors to post 230/5 and were bundled out for 147 in the chase.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shouldn't win the final IPL 2025 league game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the Gujarat Titans to qualify for Qualifier 1. However, he added that the current table-toppers are unlikely to qualify for the final even if they get two chances to make the grade.

"Firstly, finishing in the top two has become more difficult now. They are dependent on the others. However, even if they finish in the top two, they are not looking like a team that can progress. It used to be, but it's not looking like the same team," he said.

While observing that GT have lost momentum, Chopra added that CSK have started to build a better unit.

"They peaked too early, and now, when people will also leave, Kusal Mendis will come, the same story won't get created. I feel this team has lost a lot of steam. Chennai have started to look better, whether it's Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel or Dewald Brevis," he stated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis' belligerence took the five-time champions to a mammoth total in Sunday's game.

"IPL is the biggest reality show in the world. Wildcard entries happen in reality shows. These three have come and done an incredible job. They took the team to 230. They batted incredibly well. They kept hitting fours and sixes, and they thrashed Gujarat," Chopra observed.

While Ayush Mhatre smashed 34 runs off 17 deliveries in CSK's IPL 2025 clash against GT, Urvil Patel scored a 19-ball 37. Dewald Brevis blasted 57 runs off 23 balls and dominated the 74-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (21* off 18).

"The bowling is suddenly looking ordinary" - Aakash Chopra on GT's issues after IPL 2025 loss vs CSK

Rashid Khan has been repeatedly taken to the cleaners in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans have suffered maulings in back-to-back games, with their bowlers found wanting and their batters failing to chase massive totals.

"Gujarat have been thrashed in two successive games. First, LSG thrashed them, and after that, CSK thrashed them. The bowling is suddenly looking ordinary. Then you went to chase, and you couldn't. This story has played out twice now," he said.

The analyst added that the IPL 2022 champions will also miss Jos Buttler's services during the playoffs, and that Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are unlikely to fire in every game.

"It means the momentum that was there has all gone. Jos Buttler will also go, and you have dropped Kagiso Rabada in any case. Rashid Khan's form hasn't come. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill will get out some time, and whenever they get out, this team falls behind," Chopra observed.

While Shubman Gill scored 13 runs off nine deliveries in GT's IPL 2025 clash against CSK, Jos Buttler was dismissed for a seven-ball five. Sai Sudharsan (41 off 28) was the only GT player to score more than 20 runs in Sunday's game.

