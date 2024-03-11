"They could have slight problems" - Aakash Chopra on Matheesha Pathirana's potential unavailability for CSK at the start of IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have a few issues if Matheesha Pathirana is unavailable for the initial part of IPL 2024.

Pathirana picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in 12 games in IPL 2023 and was the five-time champions' specialist death bowler. The Sri Lankan seamer suffered a hamstring injury recently and was ruled out of the final game of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Pathirana's potential absence could cause some difficulties for CSK.

"Pathirana has gotten injured. There is no clarity on his availability but will Chennai Super Kings have a problem because of his injury? They could have slight problems because Pathirana is their main death bowler," he said (8:30).

While acknowledging that the defending champions have other death-bowling options, the former India opener reckons the unconventional pacer might be missed.

"However, they have got Shardul Thakur now and Deepak Chahar was already there. They got Maheesh Theekshana to bowl a lot in the death overs but they could feel Matheesha Pathirana's absence a little," Chopra observed.

CSK have Mustafizur Rahman as another overseas seam-bowling option. The Bangladesh left-arm seamer will likely be included in the XI if Pathirana isn't available as he too can bowl well at the death.

"Would he have got a chance to play at the start?" - Aakash Chopra on Matthew Wade's unavailability for the Gujarat Titans

Matthew Wade did not play a single game for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Aakash Chopra noted that Matthew Wade will miss the Gujarat Titans' first two games of IPL 2024.

"Matthew Wade will not be available for the initial matches. He is playing a Sheffield Shield match and the Gujarat Titans have also given him permission to come late. Would he have got a chance to play at the start?" he stated (7:45).

The reputed commentator doesn't see Wade's absence to be a big blow for the IPL 2022 champions.

"He might have got as well because if Hardik is not there, you see Kane Williamson and David Miller as overseas batters, and then suddenly you feel whether you are lacking something, and if you can play Matthew Wade. I don't think they will miss him that much at the start," he noted.

Chopra pointed out that the Titans will be able to manage with Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper-batter. He added that the Ahmedabad-based franchise also has Robin Minz, although he wasn't too sure about the Jharkhand player's availability after a bike accident.

