"They've got every base covered with regards to their batting" - Tom Moody hails GT as a complete side ahead of IPL final vs CSK

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody feels that the toss should not have much significance for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final, thanks to their depth in batting and bowling.

Gujarat will look to make it two titles in a row in the final against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Previewing the grand finale on ESPN Cricinfo, Tom Moody hailed GT as a complete side with all bases covered in both the batting and bowling departments.

"They are such a complete side, Moody said. "They've got every base covered with regards to their batting. The depth and the impact they've got in their batting, they've now got the order with Shubman Gill firing on all cylinders, they've got it in the middle that's just sitting there idle at the moment, it's not even being used the David Millers and Tewatias of the world and Vijay Shankar."

"And their bowling, I really like their bowling now that Hardik is now clearly offering his services with the ball, it just adds greater depth," he added. "Now with Josh Little in that side, you can keep going on and on, you've got your two Afghan spinners, they are a complete side."

Sanjay Manjrekar also chimed in and felt that the Titans also have options in plenty at the death overs, along with a set batting lineup after their qualifier two triumph against the Mumbai Indians.

"Death bowling as well if Shami is not having a great first spell, they can go to a Mohit Sharma," Manjrekar remarked. "They've got the option of Noor Ahmad who's bowled the 20th over before as well apart from the usual go-to bowlers.

"So suddenly after that win and with the change - Dasun Shanaka out and Sai Sudarshan at no. 3, I like a left-hander there at no.3, it's a team that has got a game-changing player for whatever kind of situation they might face."

GT boasts the top three leading wicket-takers in the season. Mohammad Shami is currently leading the way, followed closely by Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma.

They also possess the leading run-scorer in Shubman Gill, with 851 runs at an average of 60.79, including three centuries in his last four innings.

"All he needs is a bit of support from the conditions and then we have a match on our hands" - Sanjay Manjrekar picks MS Dhoni as the key in the IPL final

Sanjay Manjrekar felt that despite the Gujarat Titans starting as favorites in the grand finale against the Chennai Super Kings, the visiting skipper MS Dhoni could make the difference in CSK still emerging victorious.

The 41-year-old Dhoni will be leading CSK in their 10th IPL final (most by any IPL franchise).

Manjrekar admitted that the CSK skipper could make the Titans jittery with his tactical decisions. Speaking ahead of the delectable final, the former India cricketer said:

"Honestly when I look at the matchup, favourable conditions for Titans, too many match winners, they have barring one or two, guys who can win the game on their own."

"CSK not quite the same talent in that team or ability in that team but Dhoni, he'll make the Titans not look like Titans by what he does," he added. "All he needs is a bit of support from the conditions and then we have a match on our hands. If it's a belter of a pitch, might be even difficult for someone like Mahendra Singh Dhoni."

MS Dhoni and Co. have four IPL titles in league history. They will now look to equal the Mumbai Indians for the most IPL titles with a victory against the Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, GT will look to become just the third team in IPL history to win consecutive titles after CSK ( 2010, 2011) and MI (2019,2020).

