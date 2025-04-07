“They are very, very pro CSK” - Ian Bishop’s hilarious banter with Ambati Rayudu ahead of PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop called out Ambati Rayudu and other ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players for their strong and unwavering stance towards their franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A slew of legendary players have represented the Yellow Army over the years, revelling in the dominance under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Bishop's comments came after Ambati Rayudu brought up CSK's prospect of a resurgence during a post-match discussion of Gujarat Titans' (GT) seven-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6.

The former Caribbean ace remarked how the ex-CSK players are rooted to their team, long after their playing commitments in the IPL.

"The CSK guys, right? Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, they are very very pro CSK. CSK have to leave the room before they confess that CSK is not it. Given the success, I understand why there is a strong bond, it's like that umbilical cord can never be cut," Bishop said on ESPN Cricinfo.

I mean, unapologetically, we are," Rayudu replied.

The trio of Rayudu, Hayden, and Watson are currently part of the commentary panel in the IPL 2025, often during CSK's matches, where they voice their opinion. The same is also the case with former CSK players like Suresh Raina, S Badrinath, and Harbhajan Singh.

Rayudu was part of the CSK setup from 2018 to 2023 after a fruitful stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) since 2010. The right-handed batter was part of three IPL title wins under MS Dhoni, before he announced his retirement.

CSK struggling in IPL 2025 after three consecutive defeats

Although the former CSK players had their fair share of glory days, the same cannot be said for the current crop. Boasting a slightly polished squad after the 2025 mega auction, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side began their campaign with a win over their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, since then, they have looked completely lost, with defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Delhi Capitals (DC) pushing them to the ninth spot in the points table. CSK are next scheduled to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8.

