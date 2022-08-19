"This is going to create a bigger rivalry between the two countries" - Brad Hogg on IPL and PSL being played parallelly in 2025

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has provided his thoughts on the possibility of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) being played simultaneously. Hogg feels such an occurrence will only spice up the rivalry between cricket fans from both countries.

According to the Future Tours Program (FTP), Pakistan will be hosting the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. As a result, they will need to push their window for the PSL into the months of March, April and May. The IPL has traditionally been played in those months, barring the COVID-hit 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Instagram account, Brad Hogg opined that both countries will try to 'market' their league better in the build up to March 2025. He said:

"The future Tours Program has just been announced and there's something that I love about it in 2025. That is the PSL being forced to play alongside the IPL. Also, this is going to create a bigger rivalry between the two countries."

The former left-arm wrist spinner continued:

"Fans are going to get behind their T20 competition to outdo their rivals across the road and franchises have to be more marketable to make sure they get better bank for their buck."

PSL need to take advantage of free slot: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg feels the PSL has a brilliant opportunity to bring more overseas players into their league during the 2025 edition.

According to FTP, the two-and-a-half month window has been alloted to the IPL. This means there will be no international matches during that period to ensure overseas players are available for the Indian league.

Brad Hogg reckons that the PSL can swoop in and make attractive offers to overseas players who don't play in the IPL as there will be no international cricket. He stated:

"The calendar is freed up in this particular period so overseas players can play in the IPL. The PSL should have been taking advantage of it because there is enough talent around the globe to fill all the international spots in both competitions."

Hogg concluded:

"There's not too many players that play in the PSL and then go and play in the IPL because they don't have enough time."

For now, fans of both India and Pakistan will be focused on the 2022 Asia Cup. The two teams will clash against each other on August 28.

