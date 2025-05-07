"THIS IS JUST A TEASER!" - Fans in awe as Dewald Brevis hits a 22-ball 50 in KKR vs CSK IPL 205 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle-order batter Dewald Brevis starred in the IPL 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. The right-handed batter smashed a 22-ball half-century, his maiden IPL fifty.

Ad

The 22-year-old smashed 52 runs off 22 balls, including 30 runs off Vaibhav Arora in a single over. His innings comprised four sixes and as many boundaries. During his knock, the Protea batter also shared a crucial 67-run partnership with Shivam Dube to recover his team from 60/5.

Brevis, who was picked as an injury replacement mid-season, has been exceptional for the Super Kings this season. He has amassed 125 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 166.66.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X lauded Dewald Brevis for his exploits with the bat against the Knight Riders. One user wrote:

"Dewald Brevis What A Pick For @ChennaiIPL At The Business End Of #IPL2025 Gona Big Player For Nxt Season For #CSK."

Another user commented:

"Dewald Brevis is UNSTOPPABLE! He’s treating bowlers like throwdown specialists!"

A third user wrote:

"To all those RCB fans who all are thanking god today after seeing Dewald Brevis innings! THIS IS JUST A TEASER! Imagine where would have been the match if he had took the review that day!"

Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dewald Brevis's fifty helps CSK stay alive in a 180-run chase against KKR in IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis's quickfire fifty helped CSK fight back in the IPL 2025 against the Knight Riders.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 140/6 after 15 overs, with Dube and MS Dhoni at the crease. The five-time champions need 40 runs off 30 deliveries to secure their third win of the season.

Ad

Batting first, the defending champions KKR reached 179/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell and Manish Pandey chipped in with their 30s. Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 4/31.

A loss against the Super Kings might affect KKR's chances of reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Follow the KKR vs CSK IPL live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More