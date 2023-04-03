"This man's aura is unmatchable!" - Fans erupt as MS Dhoni smashes back-to-back sixes during IPL 2023 game vs LSG

MS Dhoni starred with the bat in Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s first home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2023 on Monday, April 3.

The right-handed batter came out to bat in the last over and smashed two consecutive sixes off Mark Wood, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the last game against the Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni first hit Wood over the third man for a six and then pulled the next ball over deep square leg for another maximum, leaving the crowd ecstatic.

However, the 41-year-old departed off the very next ball, holing out to Ravi Bishnoi at deep cover, finishing with 12 off just three balls.

Fans were excited to witness Dhoni’s sixes as CSK played their first home again at Chepauk in four years. One tweeted:

"MS Dhoni's two consecutive sixes tonight. This man's aura is unmatchable!"

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Nietzschkarvi @megadelusion Johns. @CricCrazyJohns DHONI IS THE GOAT.

DHONI IS THE GOAT. https://t.co/RO67eIfaZe 50 year old Dhoni plays Wood better than our World Class batters twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… 50 year old Dhoni plays Wood better than our World Class batters twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Adhithya @adhi_SRF1995 @TituTweets_ MS DHONI IS THE GREATEST FINISHER OF ALL TIME!!!!!!! @TituTweets_ MS DHONI IS THE GREATEST FINISHER OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!

MS Dhoni scored 14* off seven balls in CSK's IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Giants (GT) on Friday, March 31. The four-time champions, though, lost the game by five wickets.

MS Dhoni-led CSK set a 218-run target for LSG

A clinical batting display from CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway helped CSK post 217/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Gaikwad scored 57 off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 183.87, including four sixes and three boundaries. Conway, on the other hand, smashed 47 off 29 deliveries, including two sixes and five boundaries.

Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu also chipped in with 27 runs each. Moeen Ali and Dhoni scored 19 and 12 runs, respectively, to take the total to over 200.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/28. Mark Wood proved expensive but also picked up three scalps. Avesh Khan settled for a solitary wicket.

In response, LSG were 82/3 after 7.2 overs, with Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya at the crease.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, and Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and RS Hangargekar.

Follow CSK vs LSG live score here.

Poll : 0 votes