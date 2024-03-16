Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu reckons captain MS Dhoni could have the transition of the team on his mind during the IPL 2024 season, especially if he's going to retire after this season.

Rayudu shed light on how Dhoni could be an impact player for CSK and allow someone else to take the reins over as captain in a few games. However, if Dhoni intends to continue playing in the IPL beyond 2024, Rayudu reckons the legendary wicketkeeper should continue his role as captain.

Ambati Rayudu said about MS Dhoni in a press conference arranged by Star Sports:

"With the impact player rule, he can take a backseat and promote someone else to captain their side in the middle. This might be a year of transition for CSK if it's his last year.

"If he decides to play for a few more years, he would remain the captain. I personally would like to see him captain."

The Super Kings tried the transition in IPL 2022 when MS Dhoni handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja, However, the move didn't work well, as CSK won just two out of their first eight games before Dhoni returned as captain.

MS Dhoni will play the full season: Ambati Rayudu

Despite MS Dhoni turning 43 in July, Ambati Rayudu doesn't feel any injury or workload issue will stop the CSK captain from being available for the entire IPL 2024 season.

He shed light on how Dhoni played through IPL 2023 with a dodgy knee and feels that the legend will be completely committed to CSK once again:

"Even if he is 10% fit, he will play the full season. Knowing him, he will not let injury keep him out of the game. Even last season he was playing with a very bad knee injury, so I don't think anything will stop him from playing the full season."

Dhoni has been vocal about his successful recovery from knee surgery and how keen he has been to make a comeback in IPL 2024 as a thank-you gesture to the loyal CSK fans.