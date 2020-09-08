'This is probably the most challenging time that I can recall for CSK' - Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has opined that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be facing their most challenging time ever, considering the withdrawals of two of their stalwarts in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh from IPL 2020.

He made this observation during an interaction on the Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

On being asked how CSK would go about filling the void that Suresh Raina had left, Scott Styris responded that it will be a tough ask. He reasoned that the left-handed batsman has only scored runs for the franchise in critical situations but also proved handy in the field and with the ball.

"Tough one, isn't it. Player of that class, player who has been so good for so long who can suddenly find those runs. And even in the field, the odd over as well with the ball. It is going to be a big task. And I know the CSK squad is deep, they have got a lot of options at the top."

Scott Styris, who has played for CSK in the past, reckoned that it was not only a question of finding a suitable No. 3 batsman for the franchise. He opined that this is probably the most challenging time that CSK have ever encountered, and that MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming would have to get the team to gel together.

"But I also believe that as much as the pressure is now on finding that No.3, this is probably the most challenging time that I can recall for CSK and in particular the leadership of this group, Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. It is up to them now to bring the group together now that they have lost Raina and Harbhajan."

Scott Styris on Suresh Raina's likely replacement at No. 3 in the CSK batting order

Scott Styris cast his vote for Ambati Rayudu as the No.3 batsman for CSK in IPL 2020

With regards to the choice of the No. 3 batsman for CSK in IPL 2020, Scott Styris mentioned that the franchise have a few options, with one of them being opening the batting with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis while having Ruturaj Gaikwad bat at that position.

"Couple of options, they could go with two overseas players at the top and bring in the youngster Gaikwad as well or they may decide to have a pinch-hitter."

He also talked about Simon Doull's suggestion of making Mitchell Santner bat up the order or even using Ravindra Jadeja as a pinch-hitter.

"I know that Simon Doull, my fellow New Zealander, has suggested Mitchell Santner to go to the top. Or may be someone like Jadeja too who has been so good in Indian colours."

Scott Styris signed off by naming Ambati Rayudu as his choice for the No. 3 batting position in the CSK lineup.

"So they need to find that No.3. Personally I will put Ambati Rayudu to take that spot."

Ambati Rayudu was the star performer for CSK in IPL 2018, scoring 602 runs that season at an excellent average of 43.00. But he had a lean season last year, aggregating just 282 runs at an unimpressive average of 23.50. He would like to regain his form from a couple of seasons ago and provide a solution to CSK's batting woes.