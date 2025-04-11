Tim David discusses KL Rahul’s special celebration after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David was seen discussing KL Rahul's special celebration following the IPL 2025 match between the two sides at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 10. Rahul came up with a unique celebration and mouthed 'This is my ground' after guiding DC to a clinical six-wicket win with an incredible 93*-run knock.
Bengaluru's local lad Rahul finished the chase with a stunning six and followed it up by making a circle on the ground, with his bat, to emphasize that it was his territory. David mimicked the celebration while standing with Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood during the post-match presentation.
Here's a video of the incident:
KL Rahul's passionate celebration went viral on social media. The 32-year-old also earned widespread praise for his batting exploits. He struck six maximums and seven fours, finishing with a 175.47 strike rate.
Delhi extended their winning streak to four by chasing down Bengaluru's 164-run target in 17.5 overs. The Axar Patel-led side are unbeaten this season and placed second on the points table.
"I know this ground better than anybody else" - KL Rahul opens up on his stunning knock against RCB
KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant batting performance. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he stated that observing the RCB batters while keeping wickets helped him understand the nature of the pitch better.
He stated that with M. Chinnaswamy Stadium being his home ground, he knows the venue better than others. Rahul said:
"It was a slightly tricky wicket but what helped me was being behind the stumps and watching how the wicket played. From wicket-keeping I figured that the ball sat in the wicket a bit but it was consistent throughout. It wasn't two-paced, it was one-paced. I wanted to get off to a good start and then assess. It depends on the conditions, the ground and dimensions but on a wicket like this, I knew what pockets to target.
"Wicket-keeping gave me a feel of how the other batters played, where they were di"smissed and where they hit sixes. I got a bit lucky with the dropped catch but this is my ground, this is my home - I know this ground better than anybody else."
KL Rahul has looked in fantastic form this season. The right-handed batter is DC's leading run-getter in IPL 2025, chalking 185 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 169.72.
