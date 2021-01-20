"Time for CSK to shed their 'Dad's Army' tag" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has called for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to overhaul their ageing squad, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of IPL 2020.

The Chennai Super Kings are usually among the favorites to reach the IPL play-offs, but were the first team to be eliminated from contention last season, and eventually finished second from bottom.

With the deadline to announce retained players fast approaching, Aakash Chopra feels that CSK need to let go of some of their under-performing senior stars in favor of young blood.

The MS Dhoni-led franchise has already parted ways with one veteran, as Harbhajan Singh has left the side. More players are set to be released in the coming hours.

Shane Watson will also not be coming back, as he retired from all forms of cricket following last year's IPL.

"As the deadline for the IPL Player Retention process approaches, I feel now would be the right time for CSK to shed their 'Dad's Army' tag and introduce young talent in the team," Chopra said on Star Sports show 'IPL: Retention Special.'

"CSK think-tank need to change their strategy" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants the Chennai Super Kings to retain Ruturaj Gaikwad (Image: IPL)

Aakash Chopra wants to see a change in strategy from CSK as they look to become competitive again.

The Men in Yellow have often relied on older heads and veteran players to lead them to victories, but the former India opener feels its time for a change.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has relied heavily on senior players who have performed in the past, but he along with the CSK think-tank need to change their strategy. They would certainly need to retain last year's match-winners like Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur and Ruturaj Gaikwad," Chopra added.

The IPL auction ahead of the start of the new season is expected to take place next month. CSK will no doubt be active as they look to improve their squad after last season's disappointments.