"To hear him say that was really good" - Dinesh Karthik on the compliment MS Dhoni gave him

Apart from being a designated finisher for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Dinesh Karthik has also made quite a reputation for himself over the past two years for being a good commentator.

'DK' was seen commentating on the 2021 World Test Championship final and also during India's tour of England later that year. While many felt that he would probably retire from the game, Karthik had a sensational season for RCB and made a dream comeback into the Indian team.

Dinesh Karthik is back in the commentary box for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has continued to impress one and all. Speaking on the RCB podcast, DK opened up on how former Indian legendary captain MS Dhoni complimented him on his commentary.

He said:

"My biggest accolade came from the person that I least expected from -- MS Dhoni. He called me and said, 'I really enjoyed the commentary. Very, very good. Well done.' I was like, 'Wow, thank you so much.'

"So, that is big, you know, obviously, he watches a lot of this sport. And so to hear him say that was really good. And I was happy that he enjoyed my commentary."

Dinesh Karthik on his insights during commentary

There have been a number of occasions where fans have praised Dinesh Karthik for his insights on the game and in-depth analysis while doing commentary on-air. Karthik shared what he focuses on while speaking about the game.

On this, he stated:

“I enjoyed commentary in the little stints that I did. I think I enjoyed speaking about the game, looking at it very analytically, at the same time trying to, you know, get something meaningful across to everybody who's watching this sport.

"So, you know, I always tried to make sense out of a situation in my own way and tried to articulate it in the way I thought it was."

In less than a month's time, Dinesh Karthik will be back in the RCB jersey, trying to continue the form that he showed last season, where he scored 330 runs from 16 games.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes