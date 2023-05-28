"To be honest, CSK did not look like a team that would have finished at the top" - Wasim Jaffer heaps praise on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023 Final

Wasim Jaffer has showered praise on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2023 Final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight. Jaffer opined that CSK did not have the strongest squad on paper, but Dhoni's fantastic captaincy has taken the team to yet another IPL Final.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Cricket on 'Match Ki Baat: Weekend Special' before the IPL 2023 Final, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer previewed the upcoming game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Commenting on CSK's success, Jaffer attributed it to MS Dhoni's captaincy, saying:

"His planning is simple. We don't see too many changes in their side. Maximum credit goes to MS Dhoni. To be honest, CSK did not look like a team that would have finished at the top.

"In the beginning, it looked like their bowlers would struggle to make an impact outside Chennai. But still they finished second in the points table. That is MS Dhoni's magic."

"I felt Gujarat Titans became a little overconfident in Qualifier 1" - Wasim Jaffer thinks GT have a slight edge in IPL 2023 Final

Although Wasim Jaffer praised MS Dhoni's captaincy, he felt that Gujarat Titans had the better team on paper. He pointed out how Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad have impressed in the spin department.

In Jaffer's view, GT became slightly overconfident in the Qualifier 1 against CSK last Tuesday, where they lost by 15 runs. However, he added that if they follow the template they used in Qualifier 2, GT can win IPL 2023.

"Gujarat Titans have better options. They have two very good spin bowlers, have more depth in batting and will play home. I felt Gujarat Titans became a little overconfident in Qualifier 1, but they reverted to their old template, with Hardik Pandya bowling and Sai Sudharsan. If they follow that template, GT have a slight edge tonight," Jaffer continued.

The big game between CSK and GT will commence at 7:30 pm IST. It remains to be seen if Gujarat can defend their title.

