"Toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya?" - Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on Dhanashree Verma's cheating claim

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on the cheating claims against him by his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. On the OTT show 'Rise and Fall', Dhanashree claimed that Chahal cheated on her in the second month of their marriage.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal denied the allegation. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, he clarified that he never cheated. He added that the relationship would not have lasted as long as it did if the allegations were true.

“I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? (If someone cheated in two months, would the relationship have lasted this long?) For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too,” he said.

Further, the 35-year-old questioned whether they would have been married for four and a half years had he cheated within two months. While Chahal had moved on, he reckoned that some people were still holding on to the past.

"Hamari shadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mei cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. (Our marriage lasted 4.5 years. If I had cheated in two months, who would continue? I have told it before as well that I have moved on from the past.) But some people are still stuck there," he added.

Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that. (People are still holding on to these things, if people's houses are running by taking my name, they can continue doing that.) I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. However, they had filed for a divorce in February 2025. The divorce was granted later in March 2025. Moreover, they had been living separately since June 2022.

Yuzvendra Chahal focusing on his life and game at the moment

In the same chat, Yuzvendra Chahal reflected that his focus was on his life and his game presently. He added that he is currently single and is not looking to get into a relationship.

Chahal has been away from Team India for a while. He last played international cricket in 2023. Plying his trade for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, he bagged 16 wickets at an average of 26.87.

He was last seen playing for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup in August 2025. Chahal also played in the County Championship 2025 for the same team. He returned to Northamptonshire in June 2025. The spinner will play for them till the end of the season.

