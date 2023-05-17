"Too much money" - KL Rahul on biggest distraction for young cricketers

Team India batter KL Rahul recently spoke about how earning a lucrative contract can be a big distraction for young cricketers, especially when they don't have anyone to guide them.

Speaking on 'The Ranveer Show', Rahul mentioned that he didn't get a big contract at a young age. He pointed out that he was around 25 years old when he first got a big cheque.

The right-handed revealed that although he also splurged a bit during that time, but soon realized that he needed to use the money wisely. Naming the biggest distraction for a youngster, KL Rahul explained:

"Too much money, too early, and no good guidance. I didn't get too much money straightaway. Everything in my career has been step-by-step. I started really slowly and played for a few years on a really basic contract."

"I got my first big contract in 2018 when I think I was 25 or 26," he added. "By then I had a few ups and downs in my career and that teaches you a lot and you are a lot more balanced in your mind. Even for me, initially, I did go bonkers with the first big check. I realized it very fast and calmed down."

Rahul further stated that having a mentor in the early stages of one's career helps significantly. He suggested that he didn't have one when he was young, and had to learn everything on his own, adding:

"You grow up in front of the world, and it's so fast-paced. Every moment, every action, every word that comes out of your mouth is judged, and you are under constant pressure to be a certain way. You realize it. No one has to say this to you."

"At least in the cricket world, if you are lucky, you have mentors, who'll guide you from a really young age like when you are 17 or 18," Rahul continued. "They prepare you for when you become an international cricketer, when you start being exposed to the pressure of the international level or the IPL. I didn't (have a mentor). I had to learn it myself."

He was last seen in action for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He mustered 274 runs from nine outings before being ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

"That was my first opportunity to speak to an international cricketer" - KL Rahul on playing alongside Rahul Dravid

KL Rahul also stated that he followed Rahul Dravid's game during his younger days. He highlighted that he got the chance to share the dressing room with the legendary batter while playing for Karnataka in domestic cricket.

The 31-year-old added that it was the first time he got an opportunity to talk to an international cricketer.

"I grew up watching Rahul Dravid play," Rahul stated. W"hen I was in U-17s, I had the opportunity to train with him. Then, when I was 20, I had the opportunity to play with him, share the dressing room in Karnataka.

"I had the opportunity to talk to him and understand his game. That was my first opportunity to speak to an international cricketer. And he also happened to be someone who I idolized growing up."

Notably, Rahul recently underwent thigh surgery and has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final because of the same. Ishan Kishan has replaced him in India's squad for the crucial tie scheduled to be played at the Oval, starting on June 7.

