"Toota hai Chepauk ka Ghamand"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's 6-wicket win in IPL 2024 clash vs CSK  

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the 39th IPL 2024 match. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the clash on Tuesday, April 23. LSG displaced CSK at the fourth position in the points table after the victory.

CSK batted first in the match after losing the toss. They notched up a massive total of 210/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of aggressive knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*) and Shivam Dube (66).

Ruturaj has become the first captain to hit a century in IPL 2024. Dube continued to push his case for a spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup with a blistering half-century.

Meanwhile, LSG lost both their openers, Quinton de Kock (0) and KL Rahul (16), in 4.4 overs with only 33 on the board in a steep chase. Marcus Stoinis then hit a wonderful century and kept LSG in the hunt.

Devdutt Padikkal gave him company for a while but struggled to get going. Matheesha Pathirana put him out of misery by cleaning him up for 13 (19) in the 11th over. Nicholas Pooran played a brilliant cameo of 34 (15) to complement Stoinis' efforts to take their side near the target.

After Pooran's departure, Stoinis held his composure and stayed till the end to finish the match in 19.3 overs. His sensational knock of 124* (63) is the highest in a successful chase in IPL history.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between CSK and LSG on Tuesday night in IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"There was huge amount of dew and it took our spinners away from the game"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss vs LSG in IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the reasons behind their loss and said:

"Tough pill to swallow but good game of cricket. LSG played really well at the back end. We had in control till the 13-14th over. Hats off to Stoinis.

"It (dew) played a part. There was huge amount of dew and it took our spinners away from the game. If there was no dew, we would have controlled the middle overs and taken the game of cricket. It is part of cricket, you cannot control it. Long way to go (still) in the tournament."

Gaikwad added:

"Batting first, we could not have gotten more than that. To be honest, I never thought it was enough, it was about par. I knew it will go down till the last over. Credit to them, they batted really well."

GT and DC will face each other in the next match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

