"Kohli using 5G to troll GG"- Top 10 funny memes after GT's crushing victory vs LSG in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) comprehensively by 56 runs in the 51st match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 7. The defending champions emerged victorious at their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Shubman Gill (94) and Wriddhiman Saha (81) played wonderful knocks to power their side to a massive total of 227/2. Hardik Pandya (25) and David Miller (21*) played useful cameos in the end.

In reply, Kyle Mayers (48) and Quinton de Kock (70) gave a brisk start to LSG with their 88-run opening partnership. The West Indies batter looked in great touch in the powerplay but slowed down later against the spinners.

Mohit Sharma dismissed him in the ninth over to give GT their first breakthrough of the evening. Things went south for the visiting team from there as the Titans' bowlers strangled the run rate by drying up boundaries for a couple of overs.

The pressure eventually got to the LSG batters, who perished one by one looking to hit big as the required rate kept increasing exponentially. LSG could only reach 171/7 in 20 overs and lost the match convincingly by 56 runs.

GT captain Hardik Pandya reflected on the victory after the match, saying:

"I don't think I can ask anything better from the boys. Especially playing after one day's gap and in the afternoon. The way the game changed after that (Rashid's catch) - after the 8th or 9th over we were even-steven, but it changed after that. They were chasing the game after that. The catch changed the game."

He added:

"We were under pressure at one point but it is important because in big games, we will be challenged and put under pressure. (Bragging rights over Krunal) I don't think so. My love towards him is very strong. I always wish that he does well. I don't think I will be bragging. Would've been happier if it would've been tighter and he would've gotten the bragging rights. But happy with the way we played."

LSG vs GT IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring affair between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening. They expressed their reactions through some enjoyable memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best:

