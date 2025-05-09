Travis Head comes up with one-word comment to congratulate Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement amid IPL 2025

Australian batter Travis Head congratulated Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with a one-word post on his X handle after the latter announced his Test retirement on Tuesday, May 7. Rohit had retired from T20Is instantly after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, meaning the 38-year-old will only play in the ODI format for India.

Rohit finished his Test career with 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 in 67 games, including 12 centuries.

Head's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Abhishek Sharma thanked Rohit through his X handle, saying:

"Thank you for everything big brother. Legend."

Head responded to Abhishek's post with "finest" in the comments section.

Head played spoilsport in two of Rohit's most important matches as captain in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup final in 2023. The Aussie left-hander scored match-winning centuries in both games to deny Rohit and Team India glory.

Head also pulled off an incredible catch to dismiss a well-set Rohit in the 2023 World Cup final to turn the tide in Australia's favor. However, Rohit avenged the two defeats by helping India defeat Australia on their way to title runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Absolute honour to represent my country in whites" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude towards Indian cricket while announcing his retirement from Test cricket through his Instagram handle. The veteran cricketer captained India in Tests for over two years from 2022, winning 12 out of 24 red-ball matches.

Rohit's best moment as Test captain came when India drew 1-1 in South Africa and defeated England 4-1 in a back-to-back series in the 2023/24 season.

His retirement statement read (via Cricbuzz):

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format."

Rohit struggled for form with the bat in Tests over the past few months, scoring only a lone half-century in his last 15 innings. Team India will now look for a new Test captain and an opening partner to Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the five-match series in England, starting June 20.

