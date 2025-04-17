"Travis Head in tuk tuk academy, am I dreaming?" - Fans react to SunRisers opener's sluggish 28-run knock in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Travis Head failed to deliver big with the bat for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17. The southpaw played a sluggish 28-run knock off 29 balls, comprising just three boundaries. The swashbuckling opener holed out to Mitchell Santner at long-off as Will Jacks took his second wicket in the contest. With his wicket, Head left the Orange Army reeling at 81/3 in the 12th over.

This was a strange innings from Head because the latter is famous for his aggressive batting. The 31-year-old recently smashed 66 off 37 deliveries in his previous outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Overall, the Aussie batter has 242 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 168.05 in IPL 2025.

Fans on X trolled Travis Head for playing at a strike rate of 96.55 against Mumbai. One user wrote:

"Travis Head in tuk tuk academy, am I dreaming?"

Another user shared a meme below:

Another user shared a funny meme:

Here are a few more reactions:

SRH lose the plot after openers depart in IPL 2025 match against MI

SRH got off to a promising start as openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head shared a 59-run partnership for the first wicket against MI in the IPL 2025 match. Captain Hardik Pandya provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Abhishek for 40 runs off 28 balls. The visitors then lost a cluster of wickets as Will Jacks struck twice. He got rid of Ishan Kishan and Head to help MI dominate SRH. Nitish Reddy got well set before perishing for 19 runs off 21 deliveries.

At the time of writing, the SunRisers were 135/4 after 17.5 overs, with Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma at the crease. The duo will be keen to take the team to a fighting total.

MI will look to continue their winning form, having defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in their previous game. SRH will also look to fight back with the ball as they aim to win consecutive matches. The Pat Cummins-led side thrashed PBKS by eight wickets in their last outing.

Follow the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

