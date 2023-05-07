"Treat people the way you want to be treated" - LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq recently shared an interesting message on his Instagram handle. He alluded that one should treat others the same way they expect others to treat themselves.

He was involved in an on-field verbal exchange with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj last Monday (May 1), which led to tension between both parties after the match. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir also got involved in a verbal altercation with Kohli following RCB's thumping win that night.

Naveen-ul-Haq took to his Instagram on Saturday (April 6) and posted a picture in the company of Gautam Gambhir along with an intriguing caption. It read:

"Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With 🐐😇"

Gambhir commented on the post, asking Naveen to be himself and never alter his personality. He wrote:

"Be who you are !! ‘Never Change’"

Naveen-ul-Haq has been a consistent performer for Lucknow this season. Across five games, he scalped seven wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.12.

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a huge blow earlier this week as KL Rahul was ruled out of IPL 2023. They roped in Karun Nair as his replacement for the rest of the season. Currently, LSG are in third position with 11 points from 10 games. They will face table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 7) afternoon in Ahmedabad.

LSG's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 11: May 7, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 12: May 13, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 13: May 16, 7:30 pm IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 14: May 20, 7:30 pm IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens

