"True team player and magnificent batsman" - Indian cricketers react as Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket

Former Team India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, January 30. The 38-year-old revealed his decision through an official statement shared on his Twitter account.

The defiant right-handed batter made his debut for India in a Test match against Australia in Nagpur in November 2008. Vijay went on to represent the country in 61 Tests, scoring 3982 runs at an average of 38.28, with 12 hundreds and 15 fifties. His best of 167 came against Australia in Hyderabad in March 2013. Vijay’s last Test was also against the Aussies - in Perth in December 2018.

Apart from representing India with decent success in red-ball matches, the Tamil Nadu cricketer also played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, scoring 339 and 169 runs respectively. Despite his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he couldn’t quite deliver the results in white-ball cricket on the international stage.

A number of Vijay’s former teammates wished him on his international retirement, praising his contribution to Indian cricket. Here’s a compilation of some reactions:

Ishant Sharma @ImIshant #IndianCricket 🏏 A true team player and a magnificent batsman, it was an honour to share the dressing room with you, @mvj888 . Your elegant technique and unwavering spirit will always be remembered. Best of luck in your new innings #muralivijay A true team player and a magnificent batsman, it was an honour to share the dressing room with you, @mvj888. Your elegant technique and unwavering spirit will always be remembered. Best of luck in your new innings #muralivijay #IndianCricket🇮🇳🏏 https://t.co/nzz4OZWN8n

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 Congratulations on a fine career. Wishing you the best for all your future endeavours. Was a pleasure playing alongside you @mvj888 Congratulations on a fine career. Wishing you the best for all your future endeavours. Was a pleasure playing alongside you @mvj888 😊 Congratulations on a fine career. Wishing you the best for all your future endeavours. https://t.co/toban1luZx

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Great memories to cherish playing together! Congrats on your achievements for the country and CSK! Wishin you the best for the future ahead @mvj888 Great memories to cherish playing together! Congrats on your achievements for the country and CSK! Wishin you the best for the future ahead @mvj888 💛 https://t.co/6SZsLNEmOU

Washington Sundar @Sundarwashi5 Congratulations on a wonderful career @mvj888 ! You’ve been very inspiring! All the very best for the next innings. Will continue to watch you closely Congratulations on a wonderful career @mvj888! You’ve been very inspiring! All the very best for the next innings. Will continue to watch you closely 🙌 https://t.co/XpQrLZGn9R

Karun Nair @karun126 to what lies ahead. What an honour and privellege to have played along side you, Monk. Will always cherish the crazy memories on and off the field. Congratulations on an outstanding career, andto what lies ahead. @mvj888 What an honour and privellege to have played along side you, Monk. Will always cherish the crazy memories on and off the field. Congratulations on an outstanding career, and 🍻 to what lies ahead. @mvj888 https://t.co/eY0L3H2KVQ

Sai Kishore @saik_99 @mvj888 Congratulations on a fantastic career Vijay na. Still remember my early days in Chemplast when I used to secretly try out your INDIA helmet. You will always remain an inspiration for cricketers from the state making to the top. Real Congratulations on a fantastic career Vijay na. Still remember my early days in Chemplast when I used to secretly try out your INDIA helmet. You will always remain an inspiration for cricketers from the state making to the top. Real 🌟 @mvj888 https://t.co/GV6d35HmU0

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Matchaaaa @mvj888 you should be proud of your career. You had unbelievable calmness about your batting. Always enjoy seeing you bat. Good luck for the future. Matchaaaa @mvj888 you should be proud of your career. You had unbelievable calmness about your batting. Always enjoy seeing you bat. Good luck for the future.

#cricket Congratulations on a lovely career @mvj888 . As you hang your boots, you can be proud of your cricketing journey. Wish you the very best in whatever it that you embark on in the future. Congratulations on a lovely career @mvj888. As you hang your boots, you can be proud of your cricketing journey. Wish you the very best in whatever it that you embark on in the future.@TNCACricket @BCCI#CricketTwitter#cricket

“My journey from 2002 to 2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life” - Vijay in retirement note

Sharing his retirement note on Twitter, Vijay described it as an honor to represent India at the highest level of sport. He wrote:

“Today, immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002 to 2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.”

He added that he would look to explore new opportunities in the game, including the business side of it. His retirement statement further read:

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.

“I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for future endeavors.”

Apart from representing India in all three formats, Vijay also featured in 106 IPL matches, scoring 2619 runs at an average of 25.93 and a strike rate of 121.87. He scored two hundreds and 13 fifties in the T20 league, tasting most of his success with Chennai Super Kings.

