"Truly deserves an India bebut" - Fans in awe after Nehal Wadhera hits 70 off 37 balls in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The left-handed batter smashed 70 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 189.19 with the help of five sixes and as many boundaries. During his knock, he shared a 58-run partnership with Shashank Singh to recover his team from 101/4.

This was Wadhera’s second fifty of the 2025 season and fourth overall in the T20 league. The 24-year-old has amassed 280 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 157.30. The Punjab-based franchise bought him for INR 4.2 crore at the mega auction last year.

Fans on X lauded Wadhera for his stellar fifty against RR in the IPL 2025 fixture. One user wrote:

"Nehal Wadhera has looked super stable under pressure and consistent throughout this IPL. Solid Middle Order Batter. Truly deserves an India Debut."

Another user commented:

"A middle-order left hander batter like Nehal Wadhera comes once in a blue moon."

A third user added:

"Nehal Wadhera is world class , my eyes dnt lie to me . Its a matter of time gambhir will pick him up."

Here are a few more reactions:

Nehal Wadhera and Shanshank Singh smash fifties as PBKS set a 220-run target for RR in IPL 2025 match

Half-centuries from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh helped PBKS fight back against RR and post 219/5 in their allotted 20 overs in the IPL 2025 fixture. Shashank remained unbeaten on 59 off 30 deliveries, comprising three sixes and five boundaries. Azmatullah Omarzai also stayed unbeaten on 21 off nine balls. Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh chipped in with 30 (25) and 21 (10), respectively.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, returning with figures of 2/37, while Kwena Maphaka, Riyan Parag and Akash Madhwal also bagged one wicket each.

A win over the Royals will help Punjab climb to the top of the points table. They are currently placed third with seven wins in 11 matches, including a no-result. Meanwhile, RR have already been eliminated from a top-four finish after managing just three victories in 12 games.

Follow the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

