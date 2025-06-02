“Truly an honour” - PBKS star's wife poses alongside Suryakumar Yadav after IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against MI 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Harpreet Brar’s wife, Molly Sandhu, shared a picture on social media featuring her husband and Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav. The post came after the two teams faced off in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, held on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

After being put in to bat, MI posted 203/6 in their 20 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma both scoring 44 runs. In response, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a match-winning knock. He remained unbeaten on 87 off 41 balls, smashing five fours and eight sixes, as Punjab Kings secured a five-wicket victory with an over to spare.

With the win, Punjab Kings secured their place in the IPL final, reaching the summit clash for only the second time in their history, and the first since 2014. Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Following the match, PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar’s wife, Molly Sandhu, shared a picture on Instagram alongside Suryakumar Yadav. She captioned the post:

“From our first match in Ahmedabad to our 16th - back where it all started, and now we’re in the final. Full circle moments like this are rare. To be greeted and congratulated by a legend like @surya_14kumar made it even more special. Truly an honour - such a humble, encouraging human.”

Ad

Ad

The IPL 2025 final, set to take place on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will feature a showdown between Punjab Kings and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Suryakumar Yadav finishes IPL 2025 with a staggering 717 runs

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 campaign came to an end with a defeat to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on June 1. While several players delivered impressive performances throughout the season, none stood out quite like Suryakumar Yadav.

The 34-year-old was remarkably consistent, scoring over 25 runs in each of his 16 appearances. He finished the season with an outstanding 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More