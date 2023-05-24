"Umpires laughing over the incident rather than taking control of the situation is not good enough" - Brad Hogg on MS Dhoni's time-wasting tactics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was involved in a controversial moment involving the umpire during the Qualifier 1 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The incident led to former Australian spinner Brad Hogg stating that tighter rules and officiating needs to be in effect to ensnure a smoother conduct of the game in the future.

Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their 10th IPL final following a 15-run win over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, May 23.

However, the contest was slightly marred with a controversial incident in the 15th over of the second innings. The CSK skipper was seen involved in an animated conversation with the umpires with other players joining in as well.

Matheesha Pathirana, who was assigned to bowl the over, was not eligible yet as he was off the field for a while. However, with the discussion going over four minutes, the Sri Lankan pacer had crossed the threshold time, allowing him to be involved with the ball following his brief exit.

While former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was far from pleased with the incident, Hogg also voiced his concerns on social media.

The former player tweeted:

"Dhoni using his presence to full effect, luring the umpires into a 4 minute discussion causing time to run out for Pathirana to bowl after an extended break off the field. Umpires laughing over the incident rather than taking control of the situation is not good enough."

There is still no clarity issued over the incident since the innings timer is generally stopped during such a situation.

"I'll always be there for CSK, no matter what the role" - MS Dhoni

The CSK skipper was not at his best with the bat in the first innings, but was at his strategic best as he led his troops to choke GT during the run chase.

The Hardik Pandya-led side crumbled on the dry and slow surface, with the absence of dew not helping their cause as well.

Addressing his future following yet another win at the Chepauk, MS Dhoni said during the post-match presentation:

"I don't know, I have 8-9 months to decide. Why worry about the option right now? I'll always be there for CSK, no matter what the role. It takes a toll, but I have ample time to decide."

CSK qualified for the IPL final with their win in Qualifier 1 and will await their opponent in Ahmedabad as the rest of the playoffs pan out.

