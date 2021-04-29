IPL 2021: Umpires Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel pull out of the tournament

Umpires Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel have decided to pull out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season. Their decision comes as the Covid-19 second wave ravages India, with both of them having to deal with different problems.

Nitin Menon's mother and wife have tested positive for Covid-19. Thus the 37-year-old has flown back home to Indore to look after his child.

Paul Reiffel, on the other hand, chose to opt out of the tournament right before the Australian government banned all flights to and from India.

“Nitin has a small child to look after as his mother and wife have tested positive while Reiffel informed BCCI that he fears not being able to go home due to the Australian government’s decision banning all flights from India,” a BCCI official told Indian Express.

Local backup umpires to officiate the games that Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel will miss

While the absence of world-class umpires like Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel will be a huge loss, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has got backup options in place. Local umpires, who have been put up as stand-by, will be officiating the games that Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel were scheduled to officiate.

"The BCCI already had several local umpires as backup so they will be officiating in games in which Nitin Menon and Reiffel were scheduled to stand," the official further added.

Cricketers Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, and Liam Livingstone have already withdrawn from the tournament. While the three Australians feared being locked down in India at the end of the tournament, Livingstone left due to bubble fatigue. India's Ravichandran Ashwin also left the bio-bubble to stand with his family in these tough times.

The BCCI, meanwhile, has assured all the players taking part in the tournament that they will arrange for the return of the cricketers to their respective homes. The IPL 2021 will end on 30 May 2021.