"Unse baat karni hi badi baat hai" - RCB star's huge statement on interactions with Virat Kohli ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma opened up about his relationship with Virat Kohli during the memorable 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The glovesman came into the side as their most expensive Indian acquisition at the mega auction, while the ace batter was the primary retention for the new cycle. Although they were miles apart in the batting order, Jitesh Sharma and Virat Kohli had to work closely on the field as they were part of the leadership group. The Vidarbha wicket-keeper was the franchise vice-captain, while the former RCB skipper remains a vital member of the core due to his experience and expertise. Jitesh Sharma revealed that he tried to maintain his distance from Virat Kohli due to his massive reputation, and tried to keep the conversation limited to the sport as much as possible. &quot;I come from a small town, where you give lots of respect to your seniors. You don't intrude in their personal space. &quot;Mere liye unse baat karni hi badi baat hai. Mai jaanta hun ki Virat bhai ka stature, toh mai koshish karta tha ki kyu hi unke personal space mein jau, kyu pareshaan karu (For me, just talking to him is a big deal. I know Virat bhai’s stature, so I would try not to intrude on his personal space or bother him unnecessarily),&quot; Jitesh Sharma told the Times of India. &quot;I used to talk to him about cricket only. Out of respect I maintained my distance. I only wanted to have a meaningful conversation with him,&quot; he added. Midway through the IPL 2025 campaign, Kohli had admitted that Jitesh Sharma is yet to come out of his shell. Prior to the campaign for RCB, the pair had played together for India as well during the home series against Afghanistan in 2024. &quot;One guy who is really funny but hasn't opened up with me is Jitesh. I would really want to see that fun, raw side of him. Because I can see it in his eyes that he has got that mischief about him. He is very street smart – you can see that on the field. He finds different ways of looking at things. So I would like to get to know him more,&quot; Kohli said during an event (via Hindustan Times). During the RCB Podcast, Jitesh Sharma had credited Virat Kohli for teaching him to calm his nerves, and manage his energy. &quot;I follow his instructions without asking any questions&quot; - Jitesh Sharma on his bond with RCB coach Dinesh Karthik RCB were in the market for a wicket-keeper after Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement after IPL 2024. The veteran had the rare chance to hand-pick his successor as he became a member of the coaching staff soon after, leading to the franchise going all out for Jitesh Sharma during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The transition proved to be seamless as Jitesh Sharma proved to be an efficient finisher under the guidance of Dinesh Karthik. &quot;People used to tell me what I lack, but he worked on my strength and made me more confident about my game. That has made a huge difference. I felt it was my duty to give 100 per cent because of the way he instilled that confidence in me. He is like an elder brother to me. I have found that elder brother very late in my life, but I am glad that I did. I follow his instructions without asking any questions,&quot; Jitesh Sharma said. The wicket-keeper's stellar season with RCB, where he scored 261 runs at a strike rate of 176.35, has led to a recall to the national side. He was recently named in Team India's squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).