Unsold former DC skipper posts adorable dance video with daughter ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner posted a dance video with his five-year-old daughter Isla on Tuesday, March 17, on Instagram. Notably, Warner shared a video of him dancing with his other two daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae last week.

Ad

For the unversed, Warner remained unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. The southpaw led DC in the 2023 season in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The responsibility didn't affect his performance, as he garnered 516 runs, including six fifties.

Thereafter, David Warner scored 168 runs in eight games for DC in 2024 at an average of 21. A mediocre season and international retirement were the few factors which ultimately saw Warner going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. Nevertheless, Warner took part in the recent editions of the Big Bash League and International League T20.

Ad

Trending

In a video posted on Instagram, Warner and his daughter danced to the tunes of Crazy Music Channel's song, 'Chicken Banana', which was released earlier this year. The duo looked mostly in sync and seemed to have enjoyed making the video.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Former DC captain David Warner's debut film set to hit theaters later this month

Recently, David Warner announced that his film, 'Robinhood' will hit the theaters worldwide on March 28. Warner will make his silver screen debut, doing a cameo role in the film. Renowned Telugu actors Nithiin and Sreeleela will play the lead roles.

Here's what the 38-year-old posted on X:

Ad

"Indian Cinema, here I come 😎Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Warner is known to be a huge fan of Indian movies, majorly Telugu films. During his playing days in the IPL, the former Australian opener was seen enacting the famous gesture of the popular film franchise, Pushpa.

David Warner's Telugu connection originated from his seven-year association with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Playing for them from 2014 to 2021 (barring 2018), he garnered 4,014 runs in 95 appearances, with two centuries. He led the side to a title victory in the 2016 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️