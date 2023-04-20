Urvashi Rautela drops a cryptic message on Instagram with photos from IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela posted a couple of photos of herself attending the IPL 2023 match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians on her Instagram profile. She used a cryptic caption as well in her post.

Many cricket fans will remember the controversies involving Urvashi Rautela and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. It looks like there is a new addition to the list of controversies as Urvashi's caption for her latest Instagram post has turned heads.

Uploading a couple of candids of herself watching the match live at the stadium, Urvashi Rautela wrote on Instagram:

"It takes time for a wounded heart to open up & trust again."

The post has received more than 200,000 likes on Instagram. Several fans noted in the comments how this post could be referring to Rishabh Pant because the Arun Jaitley Stadium is the home of Pant's team Delhi Capitals.

Urvashi Rautela also uploaded a video of herself singing a song at the stadium

The DJs present at the stadium make IPL 2023 matches more exciting for the fans at the venue. During the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, the disco jockey played the famous Hindi song 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

Urvashi was spotted singing the same in the stands. She uploaded a reel on Instagram from the stadium.

You can watch it here:

Even in this Instagram post, fans wrote about Rishabh Pant in the comments box. Rautela's reel has received almost a million likes so far on Instagram, with over 5,600 fans leaving a comment under the post.

Delhi Capitals will return to the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight for a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rishabh Pant will not play any matches for DC in IPL 2023 as he is yet to recover from the injuries he suffered after a horrific accident in December last year.

