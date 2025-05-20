Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes a massive six off Noor Ahmad to reach 27-ball 50 in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. The left-hander made the most of a free hit to reach his fifty in style.
The achievement came in the 12th over of RR’s chase. Noor Ahmad bowled the free hit delivery, spinning in towards Suryavanshi. The southpaw waited for the ball before connecting it with brute force from the middle of his bat and deposited it over deep square in the stands. With the maximum, he reached his half-century off just 27 deliveries.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a big find for the Royals in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old previously smashed 101 runs off 38 balls, comprising 11 sixes and seven boundaries, against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The youngster also smashed 40 (15) and 34 (20) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sanju Samson help RR dominate CSK in the IPL 2025 match
A clinical batting display from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Sanju Samson has helped RR stay on course for a 188-run chase against CSK in their IPL 2025 match. The duo together shared a 98-run partnership for the second wicket. Samson smashed 41 runs off 31 balls with the help of two sixes and three boundaries. Suryavanshi hit 57 off 33 deliveries, comprising four sixes and as many fours.
Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a terrific start to the Royals with his power-packed 36 off 19, featuring two maximums and five boundaries.
At the time of writing, RR were 138/3 after 14 overs, with Riyan Parag and Dhurv Jurel at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of the Super Kings' bowlers, bagging two wickets so far.
Asked to bat first, CSK posted 187/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Mhatre top-scored with 43 runs off 20 balls, comprising one six and eight boundaries. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube also chipped in with scores of 42 (25) and 39 (32), respectively. Akash Madhwal and Yudvir Singh Charak were the pick of the bowlers for RR, returning with three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tushar Deshpande scalped one each.
