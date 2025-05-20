Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes a massive six off Noor Ahmad to reach 27-ball 50 in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. The left-hander made the most of a free hit to reach his fifty in style.

Ad

The achievement came in the 12th over of RR’s chase. Noor Ahmad bowled the free hit delivery, spinning in towards Suryavanshi. The southpaw waited for the ball before connecting it with brute force from the middle of his bat and deposited it over deep square in the stands. With the maximum, he reached his half-century off just 27 deliveries.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a big find for the Royals in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old previously smashed 101 runs off 38 balls, comprising 11 sixes and seven boundaries, against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The youngster also smashed 40 (15) and 34 (20) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sanju Samson help RR dominate CSK in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Sanju Samson has helped RR stay on course for a 188-run chase against CSK in their IPL 2025 match. The duo together shared a 98-run partnership for the second wicket. Samson smashed 41 runs off 31 balls with the help of two sixes and three boundaries. Suryavanshi hit 57 off 33 deliveries, comprising four sixes and as many fours.

Ad

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a terrific start to the Royals with his power-packed 36 off 19, featuring two maximums and five boundaries.

At the time of writing, RR were 138/3 after 14 overs, with Riyan Parag and Dhurv Jurel at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of the Super Kings' bowlers, bagging two wickets so far.

Asked to bat first, CSK posted 187/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Mhatre top-scored with 43 runs off 20 balls, comprising one six and eight boundaries. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube also chipped in with scores of 42 (25) and 39 (32), respectively. Akash Madhwal and Yudvir Singh Charak were the pick of the bowlers for RR, returning with three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tushar Deshpande scalped one each.

Follow the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More