"Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai"- When MS Dhoni scolded Deepak Chahar for bowling two beamers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar shares a lovely bond with captain MS Dhoni and they have tasted a lot of success together in the IPL. However, there have also been moments where Chahar erred in his bowling and had to get a bit of stick from his skipper.

One such instance was when Chahar was asked to bowl at the death during an IPL game due to an injury to Dwayne Bravo, and he ended up bowling two full tosses above the waist-height. Dhoni was certainly not happy about it and he took a dig at the pacer in his own unique way.

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Deepak Chahar had to say about that incident:

"The first ball I tried a slower one, but it ended up being a full toss and my ankle was caught up a bit. So I thought it won’t happen again and tried the same delivery. However, it became two full tosses and then he (Dhoni) came to me and said ‘Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai. Sab pata hai tujhe. Yaha pe ye kya geeli ball ke saath phek raha hai? (You claim to know everything then why are you bowling like this with the wet ball)’.

"My head was down and all I was thinking was that my death bowling career is over since I bowled two beamers. But then I conceded just 5 runs in the next 5 balls and then he hugged me after the game. We are very close and he pampers me a lot."

Deepak Chahar also recalled an incident this season where fans booed him when they saw him padded up as they thought he was going to bat before MS Dhoni. Chahar added:

"When you bowl second, there isn’t much time to warm up. Jaddu was playing in the middle when I wore pads and came out to warm up for bowling. After seeing me, the audience started hooting. I was like ‘I am not going next. Are you crazy?’ They thought whether I would be able to do it as only two-three balls were remaining. I said don’t worry and stood there quietly. I didn’t even look around thinking they would abuse me."

Deepak Chahar on not getting chances for RPS

Even before getting a chance for CSK, Deepak Chahar was a part of the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) franchise for two seasons. He spoke about how injury delayed his IPL debut and how he fell out of favor in the 2017 edition of the tournament when Steve Smith was the captain.

"I had played a practice match for Pune in which I hit five sixes in 8-9 balls batting at one-down. But I injured my hamstring on the first run that i tried to take. Dhoni bhai always loves such players who can bat, bowl and field. By the time I was fit to play, the combination of the team was already set. But then next year in 2017 Smith was the captain and I was 12th man the whole season. So every matchday I was told 'be ready' but the opportunity to play in the XI never came."

Deepak Chahar has already won two titles with CSK and is on the verge of winning a third if they beat the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday, May 28.

