"Very consistent, what a player" - Fans react to Sai Sudharsan's 82 off 53 balls in GT v RR IPL 2025 match

Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat for Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. The left-handed batter smashed 82 runs off 53 balls at a strike rate of 154.72 with the help of three sixes and eight boundaries. During his knock, he also shared 80 and 62-run partnerships with Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan for the second and third wickets, respectively.

This was Sudharsan’s third fifty in IPL this season. His previous scores this term read 74, 63, 49, and 5. With 273 runs now, he has become the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025, only behind Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (288).

The Titans retained Sudharsan for INR 8.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The southpaw amassed 527 runs in 12 innings last season. Overall, he has 1307 runs in 30 IPL innings so far.

Fans on X lauded Sai Sudharsan for his consistency in the IPL since his debut in 2022. One user wrote:

"Sai 'Consistent' Sudharsan is literally carrying the Gujarat Titans with the bat this season."

Another user wrote:

"Sai sudharsan deserves to play in the senior team."

A third user added:

"Sai sudharsan can do what Rachin Ravindra does for new zealand .Very consistent, what a player."

Here are a few more reactions:

"As a team, we keep wickets in hand and go full-on in the last five overs" - Sai Sudharsan on his 82-run knock vs RR in IPL 2025 match

Sai Sudharsan shared his team's success mantra following his 82-run knock against RR. The 23-year-old said in the mid-match show (via ESPNCricinfo):

"As a team, we keep wickets in hand and go full-on in the last five overs. That is the idea and I try to do that. I am not trying to be consistent but trying to react well to create more chances than going flat."

"The ball was stopping a bit but I felt the wicket was very good to bat on. We consolidated well and made a few runs in the middle overs. We though the wicket was good and had to push for a good score," he added.

GT put up 217/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan chipped in with identical 36-run scores, while Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 24 off 12 deliveries. Rashid Khan also helped him make the most of the last few balls with 12 off four.

Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets apiece for the Royals. Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer scalped one apiece.

