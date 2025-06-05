Video of Mayank Agarwal pouring ice over Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya after RCB's IPL 2025 title win goes viral [Watch]

A video of Mayank Agarwal pouring ice over star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya after winning the IPL 2025 title has gone viral. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

While the players were celebrating around the stadium after the victory, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya were seen hugging each other in joy in the middle.

At that very moment, Mayank Agarwal came in with a box of ice cubes and poured it over Kohli and Krunal, giving the two an 'icebath'. Mayank went on to hug Kohli after pouring the ice cubes on the two as well while others can also be seen hugging each other and celebrating in the background.

Watch the viral video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) of the moment below:

The tweet had racked up over 359k views so far on the social media platform.

Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, and Krunal Pandya made key contributions in the final

Batting first in the final, RCB posted a competitive total of 190/9 on the board. Mayank Agarwal made 24 runs off 18 balls in the middle, hitting two boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 133.33.

Opening the batting, Virat Kohli made a crucial 43 off 35 balls, hitting three boundaries as well. With the ball, Krunal Pandya bowled a match-winning spell under pressure to help RCB successfully defend the total as they restricted PBKS to 184/7.

Krunal gave away just 17 runs from his four overs and picked the big wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis who were well set during the chase.

Overall, Mayank Agarwal, coming in as a replacement for Devdutt Padikkal in the latter half of the season, made 95 runs from four matches at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 148.43.

Virat Kohli had another impressive season with the bat. He ended as the leading run-scorer for the team, making 657 runs from 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 144.71 with eight half-centuries to his name.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya had his best-ever IPL season, ending as the second-highest wicket-taker for RCB. He bagged 17 scalps from 15 matches at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.23.

