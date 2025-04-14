Video shows CSK fans being prevented from taking flags inside Ekana Stadium ahead of IPL 2025 match vs LSG [Watch]

A couple of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fans were reportedly prevented from taking CSK flags inside the Ekana International Stadium ahead of their IPL 2025 clash at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 14. Fans were seen having an argument with a volunteer outside the stadium in a video.

Despite the game being an away one for the Super Kings, their fans have turned up in massive numbers, mainly due to MS Dhoni, who returned to the helm following Ruturaj Gaikwad's elbow injury. Even as the five-time champions' campaign has been on a downward spiral, fans likely have expectations that they can turn things around.

It is also the first time in IPL 2025 that the Super Kings are facing the Super Giants. The latter have a strong head-to-head record, winning three games out of five.

CSK make two changes after MS Dhoni wins toss at the Ekana International Stadium

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni. (Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, CSK have won the toss and put the Super Giants into bat. MS Dhoni said that dew could come into play in the second half of the game. The visiting side triggered two changes to their side, leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway for Shaik Rasheed and Jamie Overton. The home side announced that Mitchell Marsh had returned for Himmat Singh, with the former missing the previous game due to his daughter's illness.

The Super Kings, five-time champions, have endured a forgettable time in the first six matches, losing five of them. The defeat against the Knight Riders was one of their worst performances ever as they were restricted for 103/9 in 20 overs. In response, the Knight Riders chased down the total in a canter with eight wickets to spare.

By contrast, the Super Giants are coming off a six-wicket triumph over the Gujarat Titans. At the time of writing, CSK had dismissed Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran cheaply.

