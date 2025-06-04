Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma spotted at airport after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was spotted with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at the airport after the IPL 2025 final. RCB beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to win their maiden IPL title on Tuesday, June 3.

Kohli was in an RCB travel t-shirt with casual pants and shoes with his luggage while Anushka was in a casual white t-shirt and jeans with shades on.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below:

RCB posted a challenging total of 190/9 from their 20 overs in the final. They then restricted Punjab Kings to 184/7 and defended the total successfully to lift their maiden IPL title.

Virat Kohli's massive role in RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

Virat Kohli had an exceptional season with the bat this year. He once again ended as the highest run-getter of the team. The right-hander scored 657 runs from 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 144.71.

Kohli also scored eight half-centuries, all of them coming in a winning cause, highlighting his importance to the side and his consistent performance with the bat throughout the season.

He played some terrific knocks, playing a vital role in their IPL 2025 triumph. Even in the final, Kohli played a crucial knock. Opening the batting, he made 43 runs off 35 balls, hitting three boundaries and holding fort at one end when they lost wickets from the other.

While he could not convert the start into a big score as he would have wanted to, it proved to be an important knock eventually in the context of the game. Virat Kohli had previously played three IPL finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016 with RCB but had failed to win the title on all three occassions. He has been a part of the franchise form the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

