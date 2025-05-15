Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Kalina Airport ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was seen with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Thursday, May 15. After an eight-day suspension, IPL 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

Ad

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen in a casual black t-shirt and jeans with his shades on, while Anushka Sharma was wearing a white top with jeans and shades. The two got out of a car and entered the airport while waving when their names were called by paparazzi.

Watch the video posted by Hindustan Times on Instagram below -

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, having featured in 123 games for India, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties.

He will now be seen in action for RCB as they resume their IPL 2025 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB will hope for Virat Kohli to maintain form in IPL 2025

Before the IPL 2025 season came to a temporary halt, RCB displayed brilliant form. Ahead of their previously scheduled game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which will now be played at a later date, they had won all of their last four games.

Ad

The team has been in impeccable form, winning eight out of their 11 matches, gathering 16 points already, and are placed second on the table at present. They are just a win away from sealing a spot in the playoffs as well.

However, with the break, the question remains whether they can regroup and carry on the same momentum before the pause. They might also be hit with the unavailability of key players such as Josh Hazlewood.

Ad

Virat Kohli, who has been in solid form with the bat this season, will have a vital role to play to ensure that they do not let the momentum slip post the break. Kohli has scored 505 runs from 11 games so far this season at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.

He also slammed seven half-centuries with all of them coming in a winning cause for RCB this season. They will be hopeful of the start batter to carry his form in a crucial phase of the tournament as the action returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More