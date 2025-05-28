Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Lucknow airport after LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted at the Lucknow airport after the side's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two teams played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.
RCB finished in the top two after winning the game at Ekana and will play Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
Kohli was seen in a casual off-white shirt with brown pants and shoes with his cap and shades on at the airport. Anushka was in a blue shirt and jeans. The duo were being escorted by an official at the airport.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) here:
Virat Kohli continues excellent form as RCB inch closer to finals
Virat Kohli has been in excellent form with the bat this season and carried the same form in an important game against LSG. RCB had to win to secure a top two finish and were set a daunting target of 228 after bowling first.
However, an in-form Virat Kohli, taking the challenge, set the chase up, getting them off to a solid start in the powerplay. He made 54 runs off 30 balls, hitting ten boundaries, at a strike-rate of 180.
It was his eighth half-century of the season. All of his eight fifties so far this year have come in a winning cause. RCB chased down the total eventually in just 18.4 overs with six wickets to spare, completing a run-chase for the ages.
As they now face PBKS in the first qualifier, they will want Kohli to keep batting like how he has throughout the season. A win against Punjab here will take them straight into the final and a step away from winning their maiden IPL title.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS