Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Lucknow airport after LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted at the Lucknow airport after the side's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two teams played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

Ad

RCB finished in the top two after winning the game at Ekana and will play Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Kohli was seen in a casual off-white shirt with brown pants and shoes with his cap and shades on at the airport. Anushka was in a blue shirt and jeans. The duo were being escorted by an official at the airport.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli continues excellent form as RCB inch closer to finals

Virat Kohli has been in excellent form with the bat this season and carried the same form in an important game against LSG. RCB had to win to secure a top two finish and were set a daunting target of 228 after bowling first.

However, an in-form Virat Kohli, taking the challenge, set the chase up, getting them off to a solid start in the powerplay. He made 54 runs off 30 balls, hitting ten boundaries, at a strike-rate of 180.

Ad

It was his eighth half-century of the season. All of his eight fifties so far this year have come in a winning cause. RCB chased down the total eventually in just 18.4 overs with six wickets to spare, completing a run-chase for the ages.

As they now face PBKS in the first qualifier, they will want Kohli to keep batting like how he has throughout the season. A win against Punjab here will take them straight into the final and a step away from winning their maiden IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More