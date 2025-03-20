Virat Kohli faces Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood in RCB nets ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli recently faced his teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood in the nets ahead of the IPL 2025 opener. The 36-year-old continued his association with RCB after they retained him for ₹21 Crore before the mega auction last year.

The Royal Challengers spent heavily on Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the auction and signed them for ₹12.50 and ₹10.75 Crores, respectively, to strengthen their pace department. With the addition of such highly experienced international bowlers and some impactful batters at the mega auction, RCB will be aiming to end their wait for the trophy this season.

An X user posted a video on the social media platform on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of Virat Kohli's net session against Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar before the start of the new season.

You can watch the video below:

"You don't have to captain like Virat Kohli"- Aakash Chopra on RCB captain Rajat Patidar ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently advised newly appointed RCB captain Rajat Patidar to be his own self and not try to lead the side like Virat Kohli. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel named 'Aakash Chopra', he said:

"The biggest opportunity is for Rajat Patidar. What will you expect from him? He did well for MP (Madhya Pradesh), took the team to the final in SMAT, and the team looked towards you and said they are planning for the next four to five years. They have a legacy of good captains. Don't think what Virat Kohli would have done. When a player of such huge stature is part of the team, you look towards him."

He continued:

"He has also captained this team for eight years. So you suddenly think what Virat would have done in a particular situation. There would be a lot of pressure on you if you go with that thinking because you will never chart your own course. It's important to make your own way. Virat Kohli is a part of that team, you don't have to captain like Virat Kohli. So opportunity is there for him. He can actually create history."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

