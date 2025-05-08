Virat Kohli given raucous reception in Lucknow Airport ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran batter Virat Kohli received a rousing welcome at Lucknow Airport as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad arrived ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two sides are set to face off in the 59th match of the season on Friday, May 9, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

On Thursday, May 8, the RCB fan account on X (@RcbiansOfficial) shared a clip of the squad’s arrival at Lucknow Airport. The scene sparked wild celebrations, with fans chanting “Kohli-Kohli” and capturing the moment on their phones as the 36-year-old star stepped out.

RCB have been in impressive form in the IPL 2025 season, currently holding second place on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, Lucknow find themselves in seventh position, having collected 10 points from the same number of games.

Looking at their head-to-head record, RCB have the edge with three wins in five encounters between the two sides. However, the Super Giants came out on top in their most recent clash, securing a 28-run victory in the 2024 season.

Virat Kohli has registered just one fifty in five innings against LSG

Virat Kohli has had a stellar IPL 2025 campaign with the bat so far. The opening batter has played in 11 matches, amassing 505 runs at an impressive average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46. He has scored seven fifties, with his highest score of an unbeaten 73 coming against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

However, the 36-year-old hasn’t had the best record against his upcoming opponents, the Lucknow Super Giants. The veteran batter has faced LSG on five occasions, amassing just 139 runs at a modest average of 27.80, with only one half-century. Kohli will aim to improve his record when RCB takes on LSG, hoping to lead his team to victory and secure a playoff spot.

