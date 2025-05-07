Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted entering famous Bengaluru restaurant after RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were recently seen arriving at the popular Lupa restaurant on MG Road, Bengaluru. Their outing followed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 clash against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK), held on Saturday, May 3, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batting first, RCB posted an impressive total of 213/5. Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli led the charge with superb half-centuries, scoring 55 and 62 respectively. Toward the end of the innings, Romario Shepherd delivered a stunning late blitz, smashing an unbeaten 53 off just 14 deliveries.

In reply, CSK fought valiantly. Ayush Mhatre stood out with a brilliant 94 off 48 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 77 from 45 deliveries. However, the Super Kings fell just short, needing 15 runs in the final over but ultimately losing by a narrow margin of two runs.

Meanwhile, a fan account on X, @KohliSensation, shared a video on Wednesday, May 7, capturing the moment Kohli and Anushka were seen entering the renowned Bengaluru dining spot, Lupa.

You can watch the video here:

The Royal Challengers are currently placed second on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. Their next challenge comes on Friday, May 9, when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away fixture in Lucknow.

Virat Kohli has scored over 500 runs in the 2025 IPL

Virat Kohli has been in solid form during the 2025 IPL season, amassing 505 runs from 11 innings at an impressive average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46. His consistent performances include seven half-centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 73.

At 36, Kohli remains the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, having scored 8,509 runs in 263 matches (255 innings) at an average of 39.57. His record includes 62 fifties and eight centuries, underscoring his enduring dominance in the tournament.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More