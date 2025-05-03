Romario Shepherd smashes sensational 14-ball half-century to equal massive record during RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match [Watch]

Romario Shepherd displayed his full range of shots as he biltzed his way to a 14-ball half century against Chennai Super Kings today (May 3). The two teams are squaring off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Romario Shepherd walked in to bat at number seven for RCB, replacing skipper Rajat Patidar (11 off 15) in the middle. He came on strike in the 19th over, facing Khaleel Ahmed and absolutely obliterated the southpaw, smashing 33 runs, courtesy of two boundaries and four maximums. Take a look at the onslaught by clicking here.
Romario continued his carnage, taking down the inform Matheesha Pathirana for a few hits over the fence. The Guyanese all-rounder smashed him for 20 runs in the last five deliveries as he got to his half-century in 14 deliveries, the fastest for RCB and the second fastest in the league's history.
Take a look at the knock and the celebration below:
With the help of Romario Shephered's half century, RCB posted 213/5 on the board at the end of their 20 overs. Romario registered the second fastest half century, only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a 50 in 13 deliveries for the Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.
Chennai Super Kings on track to chase the daunting total against RCB
Chasing 214 to win, Chennai Super Kings have lost two wickets cheaply, but have done a fine job of keeping up with the required run rate. At the moment, Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja are batting in the middle, with the scores reading 121/2 in 11 overs.
A win here for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru could lead them to first place. They will have to ensure they defend 93 runs in the last 9 overs to get the win and possibly become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
