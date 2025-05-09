Virat Kohli hears kids and signs autographs after practice for LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran batter Virat Kohli took time out to interact with young fans, signing autographs for them after a practice session ahead of their IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two teams are scheduled to face off in the 59th game of the season on Friday, May 9, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

As the 36-year-old walked back to the dressing room after his practice session, a few young fans asked for his autograph. Kohli acknowledged their request and walked over to sign autographs.

Fans can watch the video here:

The Royal Challengers have been enjoying a strong run in IPL 2025 under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, earning 16 points from 11 matches and currently sitting in second place on the points table.

Their upcoming opponents, the Super Giants, are in seventh place with 10 points from 11 games and must win all their remaining three matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Speaking of their head-to-head record, the two teams have faced each other five times, with RCB leading 3-2. In Lucknow, the sides have met once, with RCB emerging victorious by 18 runs in the 2023 season.

Virat Kohli has scored 505 runs in the ongoing IPL 2025 across 11 innings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a strong campaign, and much of the credit goes to Virat Kohli, who has been the team's batting pillar. The opener has accumulated 505 runs in 11 innings, averaging 63.12 with a strike rate of 143.46, including seven half-centuries. He is currently ranked fourth on the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Kohli will be eager to lead from the front once again when RCB take on the Lucknow Super Giants. However, the veteran doesn’t have a particularly strong record against LSG, having scored just 139 runs in five innings at an average of 27.80.

