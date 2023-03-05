“Virat Kohli ki legacy ko Smriti Mandhana barkrar rakhti hui” - Fans react as DC post 223/2 in 20 overs against RCB in WPL 2023

A clinical batting performance from Delhi Capitals (DC) has helped their team post 223/2 in their allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne-CCI on Sunday, March 5.

DC captain Meg Lanning led from the front, scoring 72 off 43 balls, including 14 boundaries, while Shafali Verma top-scored with 84 off 45 balls. The duo put on a 162-run opening stand for DC, taking the RCB bowlers to the cleaners.

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp also contributed an unbeaten 39 off 17 balls, including three maximums and as many fours. Jemimah Rodrigues also chipped in with an unbeaten 22 off 15 balls, including three boundaries.

For RCB, Heather Knight was the only successful bowler, finishing with figures of 2/40.

Fans took to Twitter to roast RCB following their famed bowling attack against DC in their opening game of WPL 2023. Some fans also drew comparisons to RCB’s opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural IPL season, in which they lost by 140 runs.

"Virat Kohli ki legacy ko Smriti Mandhana barkrar rakhti hui (Smriti Mandhana continues Virat Kohli's legacy."

“Will try to do what Kohli did to RCB - Smriti Mandhana”

“She told me to be responsible with the bat” – Shafali Verma credits Meg Lanning for her quickfire 84 vs RCB

Shafali Verma has credited captain Meg Lanning for bringing the best out of her in DC’s opening game of WPL 2023. She feels that they have posted a decent score to challenge RCB batters.

Speaking to Jio Cinema during the mid-match show, Verma said:

“I felt very happy, it was an excellent wicket to bat. I was a bit nervous at the start. The experience of playing with Lanning was good, she's a good friend of mine and she told me to be responsible with the bat.

"We just wanted to play good shots and play according to our strength. You feel happy when you get to a landmark, yes, happy with the total.”

With the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Devine, and Heather Knight in their ranks, RCB will look to chase down the target against DC.

