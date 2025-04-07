Virat Kohli launches Vignesh Puthur for a 6 to race to a 29-ball half-century in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Virat Kohli provided a scintillating start to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede on Monday, April 7. The right-handed batter smashed a 29-ball fifty, his 57th in the T20 league. To make the moment a memorable one, he smashed a six to achieve the landmark. This was his second fifty this season.
The achievement came in the ninth over of RCB’s innings. Vignesh Puthur bowled a tossed-up delivery right in the slot on middle and off. Kohli got down on one knee and smashed it over wide long-on.
Watch the video below:
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal give RCB a positive start after Phil Salt perishes cheaply in the IPL 2025 clash against MI
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a positive start after opener Phil Salt perished off the second delivery of the innings against MI in the IPL 2025 encounter. The duo put on a 91-run partnership for the second wicket. Padikkal looked good for a big score but departed for 37 off 22 balls, a knock laced with three sixes and two boundaries.
At the time of writing, RCB were 143/2 after 14 overs, with Kohli (67 off 41) and skipper Rajat Patidar (32 off 19) at the crease. Trent Boult and Vignesh Puthur have bagged one wicket apiece.
The Bengaluru-based franchise won their first two games against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first home game of the 2025 season. The Rajat Patidar-led side would be keen to beat MI for the first time at Wankhede after 10 years and return to winning ways.
On the other hand, MI have managed a solitary win in the first four games. They lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their side game. With Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback against RCB, the Hardik Pandya-led side would hope to turn their fortunes around in their remaining games.
