Virat Kohli launches Vignesh Puthur for a 6 to race to a 29-ball half-century in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Virat Kohli provided a scintillating start to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede on Monday, April 7. The right-handed batter smashed a 29-ball fifty, his 57th in the T20 league. To make the moment a memorable one, he smashed a six to achieve the landmark. This was his second fifty this season.

Ad

The achievement came in the ninth over of RCB’s innings. Vignesh Puthur bowled a tossed-up delivery right in the slot on middle and off. Kohli got down on one knee and smashed it over wide long-on.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal give RCB a positive start after Phil Salt perishes cheaply in the IPL 2025 clash against MI

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a positive start after opener Phil Salt perished off the second delivery of the innings against MI in the IPL 2025 encounter. The duo put on a 91-run partnership for the second wicket. Padikkal looked good for a big score but departed for 37 off 22 balls, a knock laced with three sixes and two boundaries.

Ad

At the time of writing, RCB were 143/2 after 14 overs, with Kohli (67 off 41) and skipper Rajat Patidar (32 off 19) at the crease. Trent Boult and Vignesh Puthur have bagged one wicket apiece.

The Bengaluru-based franchise won their first two games against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first home game of the 2025 season. The Rajat Patidar-led side would be keen to beat MI for the first time at Wankhede after 10 years and return to winning ways.

Ad

On the other hand, MI have managed a solitary win in the first four games. They lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their side game. With Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback against RCB, the Hardik Pandya-led side would hope to turn their fortunes around in their remaining games.

Follow the RCB vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over two years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More