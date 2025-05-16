Virat Kohli’s No. 18 Test jersey being sold outside Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 clash [In Picture]

Virat Kohli's No. 18 Test jersey is being sold outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The game will be played on Saturday, May 17, as IPL 2025 is set to restart.
The tournament was suspended for a week and will resume with RCB playing KKR. Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. As he will be in action at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, his No. 18 Test jersey is being sold outside, with fans wanting to give him a tribute for his retirement from the format by wearing the same during the match.
Below is a picture of his Test jersey being sold outside the stadium just a day before the IPL 2025 clash. The picture is posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter).
Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India in his international career and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also notched up 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries. After announcing his Test retirement, he will now be seen in action for the time for RCB as IPL 2025 resumes.
Virat Kohli will be determined to carry good form as RCB resume IPL 2025 campaign
Virat Kohli displayed exceptional form for RCB in IPL 2025 before the season came to a temporary halt for a week. From 11 matches, he accumulated 505 runs at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.
Kohli has also scored seven half-centuries so far, with all of them coming in a winning cause. RCB played their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru before the break, where Kohli smashed a 33-ball 62 including five boundaries and as many sixes.
RCB have won eight out of their 11 games and with 16 points, are placed second. A win against KKR on Saturday will take them to 18 points and will also seal their spot in the playoffs. They are also in contention for a top two finish.
Therefore, he will be determind to resume from where he left and carry his fine form as RCB continue their quest for a maiden IPL trophy.
