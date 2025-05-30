Virat Kohli’s sister reacts passionately as RCB make IPL 2025 final [In Picture]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna Kohli, came up with a passionate reaction after the team made it to the IPL 2025 final. Notably, RCB have qualified for an IPL final after nine years, with their last appearance in the summit clash coming in 2016.

Ad

Bhawna Kohli put up a story on her Instagram handle, expressing her excitement after RCB's thumping win over Punjab Kings. On her story, she put up a picture of the team's logo and a picture of the players from the 2024 season.

"FINALS," she wrote on her story with an evil eye and fire emoji as well.

Below is the screenshot of Bhawna Kohli's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Bhawna Kohli's Instagram story - Source: Bhawna Kohli/IG

RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what was a sensational victory in the first qualifier at Mullanpur. Bowling first, they skittled PBKS out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma picked up three wickets each while Yash Dayal bagged two wickets.

Ad

Trending

They then chased the small target down in just ten overs with eight wickets to spare. Opener Phil Salt smacked an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls, while skipper Rajat Patidar hit the winning six.

They have now advanced to the final, which will be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli's key role in RCB's succesful IPL 2025 campaign

While Virat Kohli made just 12 runs in the first qualifier against PBKS, the star batter has been in top form throughout the season. He is one of the major reasons behind RCB's successful campaign this year.

Ad

The right-hander is the leading scorer for RCB in IPL 2025. He has notched up 614 runs from 14 matches this season at an impresisve average of 55.81 and a strike-rate of 146.53. He has also made eight half-centuries, all of them coming in a winning cause, highlighting his consistency and solid form this season.

As they gear up to play the final and end a 18-year wait for their maiden IPL trophy, RCB will want Virat Kohli at his absolute best in the all-important game once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More