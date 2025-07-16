Virat Kohli sets massive record as ICC update T20I rating points

Star India batter Virat Kohli set a massive record as the ICC updated his all-time T20I rating points. Notably, Kohli has retired from the T20I and Test formats, but is still setting records.
On Wednesday, July 16, the ICC updated Virat Kohli's maximum rating points in T20Is from 897 to 909 (via NDTV Sports). With that, he is now the first batter in history to have over 900 rating points in all three formats.
His best-ever rating points in the ICC Men's Test rankings are 937, the highest for an Indian batter, which he achieved in 2018. In the same year, he also achieved his all-time highest ratings in ODIs with 909 points.
In his prime, Virat Kohli was also at the No.1 position in the ICC rankings across all formats. He last played in the IPL 2025 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and was in exceptional form, scoring 657 runs from 15 matches at an average of 54.75 with eight half-centuries.
Kohli retired from the format after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in the USA and the West Indies. He scored 76 runs in the final against South Africa to win the Player of the Match award.
Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket before the England tour
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, ahead of the five-match England tour. He played 123 matches in the format after making his debut in 2011. In those games, he scored 9230 runs, averaging 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties.
His last Test appearance was during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored 190 runs from five matches, including a century in the first Test. Kohli played 125 T20Is, scoring 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 with a century and 38 half-centuries.
He will now be seen playing only ODIs for India. Kohli has played 302 games in the format, amassing 14181 runs at an average of 57.88. With 51 tons, he has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (49) for the most hundreds in the format.
