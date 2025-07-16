Virat Kohli sets massive record as ICC update T20I rating points

Star India batter Virat Kohli set a massive record as the ICC updated his all-time T20I rating points. Notably, Kohli has retired from the T20I and Test formats, but is still setting records.

Ad

On Wednesday, July 16, the ICC updated Virat Kohli's maximum rating points in T20Is from 897 to 909 (via NDTV Sports). With that, he is now the first batter in history to have over 900 rating points in all three formats.

His best-ever rating points in the ICC Men's Test rankings are 937, the highest for an Indian batter, which he achieved in 2018. In the same year, he also achieved his all-time highest ratings in ODIs with 909 points.

Ad

Trending

In his prime, Virat Kohli was also at the No.1 position in the ICC rankings across all formats. He last played in the IPL 2025 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and was in exceptional form, scoring 657 runs from 15 matches at an average of 54.75 with eight half-centuries.

Kohli retired from the format after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in the USA and the West Indies. He scored 76 runs in the final against South Africa to win the Player of the Match award.

Ad

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket before the England tour

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, ahead of the five-match England tour. He played 123 matches in the format after making his debut in 2011. In those games, he scored 9230 runs, averaging 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties.

His last Test appearance was during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored 190 runs from five matches, including a century in the first Test. Kohli played 125 T20Is, scoring 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 with a century and 38 half-centuries.

He will now be seen playing only ODIs for India. Kohli has played 302 games in the format, amassing 14181 runs at an average of 57.88. With 51 tons, he has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (49) for the most hundreds in the format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More