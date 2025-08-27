Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir smashes consecutive boundaries against ex-RCB bowler in 2025 DPL [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Published Aug 27, 2025 23:52 IST
Victoria Thrash Daredevils - Source: Getty
Aaryavir Sehwag reminded fans of his father Virender Sehwag. [Getty Images]

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir showed glimpses of his father during match 39 of the ongoing 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Wednesday, August 27. The Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted the game between the East Delhi Riders and the Central Delhi Kings. The right-handed batter smashed back-to-back boundaries against former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Navdeep Saini.

The brilliant batting display came in the second over of the Central Delhi Kings’ innings. Saini bowled an overpitched delivery, and Aaryavir dispatched it over the infield for an inside-out boundary. The 17-year-old then created room outside the off stump against a good length ball to pierce the fielders between extra cover and mid-off for another four.

Sharing the video on X, DPL’s official handle wrote:

“Classy batting! Aaryavir Sehwag smashes consecutive fours.”
Watch the clip below:

Apart from Saini, Aaryavir Sehwag slammed back-to-back fours against Rounak Waghera in the fifth over. The opening batter slammed a quickfire 22 off 16 balls at a strike rate of 137.50. His team won the match by 62 runs to consolidate their top place in the points table ahead of the playoffs.

This was Aaryavir’s first outing in the T20 tournament. Notably, the Central Delhi Kings had bought him for ₹8 lakh at the DPL 2025 auction. He will now be keen to showcase his talent in the T20 league.

As per Hindustan Times, Aaryavir scored an unbeaten 200 off 229 balls, including two maximums and 34 fours, against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy last year. He followed it up with 297 off 309 deliveries, comprising three sixes and 51 boundaries.

“My dream is to share dressing room with Virat Kohli” – Aaryavir Sehwag

Aaryavir Sehwag recently expressed his wish to play with Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He told InsideSport (via Sportskeeda):

My dream is to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli if I get an opportunity to play this soon in the IPL.”

Aaryavir will now be keen to follow in the footsteps of his father. He will now be looking to impress the scouts ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Edited by James Kuanal
