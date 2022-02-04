"Walking together always in life" - Hardik Pandya shares a picture with brother Krunal 

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has always talked about the importance of his brother Krunal on his journey from being a local player to representing India in the international arena.

Coming from a humble background, both brothers had to rely on limited resources to reach the top. However, they worked the extra yards to fulfill their dreams of playing for their nation.

Hardik Pandya recently shared a picture with his brother Krunal on his Instagram story and vouched to be with his brother in every facet of their lives. Pandya captioned the post:

"Walking together always in life."

Pandya brothers have come a long way in their life (Credit: Hardik Pandya/Instagram).

Meanwhile, Hardik and Krunal are one of the few brother duos in history to represent their country. While Hardik has represented India in all three formats, including 11 Tests, 63 ODIs and 54 T20Is, Krunal has donned the blue jersey in 5 one-dayers and 19 T20I matches.

The senior Pandya is on a poor run of form after below-par returns in the last couple of months while Hardik is nursing his lower-back injury to return to action. The pace-bowling all-rounder was last seen in action during the T20 World Cup last year.

Speaking of IPL, both players were released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022 mega-auction. While Hardik Pandya has been roped in by the Ahmedabad franchise in the pre-draft, Krunal will head to the auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

"I can't ask for better retentionship players than them" - Hardik Pandya on Ahemdabad's draft picks

Ahmedabad, backed by CVC Capital, have roped in Hardik (INR 15 crores) as their captain for IPL 2022. Apart from Hardik, the franchise have also signed ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan (INR 15 crores) and young batting prodigy Shubman Gill (INR 8 crores).

The Baroda-born all-rounder sounded extremely satisfied with the two signings so far. In a conversation with Boria Majumdar on his show Auction Reels, Hardik said:

"I can't ask for better retentionship players than them (sic). Rashid - an out-and-out match-winner, no one can debate that. Shubman - a brilliant young talent... For his age, he's very strong-minded and he can offer a lot to us in the coming future as well. I am genuinely very, very happy with those two guys because as I said [they are] match-winners at any given day and tremendous team players as well."

He added:

"For me, I love someone who plays for the team and who always keeps the team ahead because I have been that kind of a cricketer. When I get those kinds of qualities... when I'll give them the roles knowing that they are such amazing team players, it's kind of amazing."

Ahmedabad will enter the auction with a purse of INR 52 crores with 22 slots to fill, including seven overseas players.

