[Watch] 73-year-old Sunil Gavaskar runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium for an autograph from MS Dhoni on his shirt

Sunil Gavaskar is a big fan of MS Dhoni. The Indian batting legend, who is working as a commentator in IPL 2023, ran on the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday night to get Dhoni's autograph on his shirt. A video of the same has gone viral on Twitter.

MS Dhoni and the rest of the Chennai Super Kings team thanked the fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after their final home match of the season, against the Kolkata Knight Riders. During the lap of honor, 73-year-old Sunil Gavaskar came running for an autograph from Dhoni.

Jio Cinema, the official live streaming partners of IPL 2023, posted a video on Twitter showing this amazing moment. You can watch it here:

A fan present at the venue also posted a video where Gavaskar can be seen running. You can watch that clip here:

𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 @Vidyadhar_R This is unbelievable. Sunil Gavaskar was running all around to have MS autograph.



This is what DHONI has earned in his career. THE RESPECT.



This is unbelievable. Sunil Gavaskar was running all around to have MS autograph. This is what DHONI has earned in his career. THE RESPECT.https://t.co/E6FVNOvjZM

MS Dhoni also gave an autograph to Kolkata Knight Riders players

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Chennai Super Kings by six wickets last night at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rinku Singh won the Man of the Match award for his half-century. After the game ended, Rinku was spotted taking an autograph from MS Dhoni. Even Varun CV got his jersey signed by Dhoni.

Speaking with the host broadcasters after the game, Dhoni spoke about his team's performance against KKR and said:

"I think it was one of those where you win the toss and bat first. And the moment you bowled first in the second innings, it was a 180 wicket. Dew made a big difference. There was a lot of purchase for the spinners in the first innings."

CSK will play their final match of the league round against the Delhi Capitals. If they win the game, they will seal their place in the playoffs. The match will take place in Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Poll : 0 votes