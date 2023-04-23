[Watch] Arshdeep Singh breaks the middle stump twice to fire Punjab Kings to a win over Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings' pacer Arshdeep Singh delivered an inspired spell in the final over to fire his side to a narrow win over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm seamer broke the middle stump in consecutive deliveries to crush the home side's hopes.

With 16 required off the final six deliveries and Tim David on strike, Arshdeep found himself under pressure. David took a single to give Tilak Varma the strike. The third ball saw the left-hander go for a big shot only to have his middle stump broken in half.

Nehal Wadhera, who came in next, suffered the same fate, leaving the five-time champions needing 15 off two deliveries. Arshdeep finished with outstanding figures of 4-0-29-4 in a high-scoring contest.

Although Mumbai Indians didn't have a strong start in pursuit of 215, Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green put their innings back on track with a 76-run stand. Liam Livingstone jolted them with the wicket of Rohit Sharma. They looked the most comfortable when Green and Suryakumar Yadav were in the middle and added 75 runs.

Green's dismissal in the 16th over and Suryakumar's departure turned things around for the Kings. Green also top-scored for the hosts with 67, while Suryakumar Yadav ended up with 57 runs.

Sam Curran's fifty drives Punjab Kings to a healthy total before Arshdeep Singh's heroics

Meanwhile, the Kings delivered a powerpacked batting performance to reach a steep 214 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide got starts but failed to convert it into big scores.

The Kings' highest partnership of the innings was 92 between Harpreet Singh and Sam Curran, who top-scored with 55 off 29 balls. The Kings also broke the Mumbai Indians' three-match winning streak. The win ended Punjab's losing run.

The Kings will hope to have Shikhar Dhawan back in the side moving forward, having missed the last three games, prompting Curran to lead them.

